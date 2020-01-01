Austin police searching for man missing since 3 a.m. New Year’s Day

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Martin "Earl" Beaty (Austin Police Department Photo)

Martin “Earl” Beaty (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say 79-year-old Martin “Earl” Beaty was last seen leaving his home in the 10300 block of Morado Cove in northwest Austin. He’s believed to be driving his silver 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a silver camper top. The license plate is BV2-1619.

Beaty is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green quilted zip-up jacket, faded jeans and white tennis shoes. Austin police say he also sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Beaty should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss