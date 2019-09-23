Austin police searching for 80-year-old man with mild intellectual disability

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen Sunday morning and has a mild intellectual disability.
Alfredo Gonzales, 80, was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday at 207 West Odell St., which is just south of 183 and east of North Lamar Boulevard.
He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and walking with a red walker.
He is described as:
- 5′ 8″
- 170 pounds
- Black/grey hair
- Brown eyes
Law enforcement believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Austin Police at 512-974-5000.