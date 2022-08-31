AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for the suspect of a homicide that happened in northeast Austin nearly two years ago.

The Austin Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public’s help locating Franco Javier Maldonado, 22. He has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper.

Kemper was killed on Sept. 29, 2020 in the Walgreens parking lot located at 12601 Tech Ridge Blvd. He was 16.

Detectives believe the incident started with a drug deal earlier that month. Maldonado has a prior record, which includes narcotics and theft of a firearm, according to APD.

Police believe he’s still in Central Texas, but said there’s a possibility he fled to Mexico.

Maldonado is Hispanic and described as 5’11” and 195 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers or the U.S. Marshal Service if you have any information on the whereabouts of Maldonado.