Austin police searching for 2 suspects in south Austin armed robbery

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin police are searching for two suspects after they were accused of robbing a business in south Austin Sunday night.

Police officers got the call to respond to the Long John Silver's at 704 East William Cannon Dr. just after 7:30 p.m. That is in between South Congress and I-35.

Guns were involved in the robbery, but police could not give more details about how the two men used them.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they did evaluate one person at the scene, and that person's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.