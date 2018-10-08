Austin police searching for 2 suspects in south Austin armed robbery
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin police are searching for two suspects after they were accused of robbing a business in south Austin Sunday night.
Police officers got the call to respond to the Long John Silver's at 704 East William Cannon Dr. just after 7:30 p.m. That is in between South Congress and I-35.
Guns were involved in the robbery, but police could not give more details about how the two men used them.
Austin-Travis County EMS says they did evaluate one person at the scene, and that person's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
