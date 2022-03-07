Austin police search for woman last seen 3 weeks ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 57-year-old woman last seen by her family over three weeks ago.

Dhana Sparks was reported missing on Wednesday, March 2. She last spoke with her family on Feb. 20 through email. Sparks was last seen Feb. 13 by her father, police said. She drives a 2015 Honda Civic.

Sparks is described by police as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Police are concerned about Sparks’ welfare due to health conditions. If you see or have information on her location, you should call 911.