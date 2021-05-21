Austin police search for suspect who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a south Austin convenience store at gunpoint this week.

APD said the robbery happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. at Brodie Food Mart off Brodie Lane. That’s just south of West William Cannon Drive.

The man entered the store with a gun. While inside, he pulled out the gun and demanded money from a worker. He got away in a silver, Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 20 to 30 years old with an athletic/medium build. He’s about 5’6″ to 5’9″ and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white athletic shoes and black face mask. He also has a tattoo on his right arm/wrist, APD said.

Suspect in Brodie Food Mart robbery (Austin Police Photo)

Suspect’s truck in Brodie Food Mart robbery (Austin Police Photo)

The Silverado truck is described as a silver, four-door 2016-18 model, with a black bed cover, no front license plate and with a possible temporary tag on the back, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.