Austin police search for missing elderly man with dementia last seen at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man with dementia last seen Thursday evening at St. David’s Medical Center on East 32nd Street.

According to the alert, the Austin Police Department is searching for Thaddeus Coker.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. in the parking garage area of the hospital. He is described as a Black man, about 5’8″, weighing 165 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, a blue mask, a green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes. He was traveling on foot, police said.

Officers believe Coker’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any details on his whereabouts, call Austin Police at (512) 974-0911.