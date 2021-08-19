Austin police search for missing elderly man with dementia last seen at hospital

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thaddeus Coker, 77 (Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)

Thaddeus Coker, 77 (Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man with dementia last seen Thursday evening at St. David’s Medical Center on East 32nd Street.

According to the alert, the Austin Police Department is searching for Thaddeus Coker.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. in the parking garage area of the hospital. He is described as a Black man, about 5’8″, weighing 165 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, a blue mask, a green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes. He was traveling on foot, police said.

Officers believe Coker’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any details on his whereabouts, call Austin Police at (512) 974-0911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss