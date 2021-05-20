Silver Alert: Austin police search for missing 65-year-old man with medical conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 65-year-old man with medical conditions last seen in south Austin Thursday evening.

Police said Amer Abbood was reported missing at about 7:18 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen at 2212 Perry Ave., an address near the Meadowbrook Apartments, at 5:30 p.m. That’s near West Oltorf Street and South 5th Street.

He has medical conditions that cause a concern for his wellbeing, APD said. A Silver Alert issued just after 10 p.m. Thursday said Abbood has a cognitive impairment.

Abbood is described as a Middle Eastern man, about 5’9″ and 197 pounds. He has brown eyes, short grey hair and was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, blue button-up shirt and a gray hat with no bill or visor.

APD also said Abbood only speaks Arabic. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police advised.