Austin police search for man accused of shooting, killing 20-year-old woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in east Austin earlier this month.

Police say a first-degree murder warrant was issued Wednesday for Frank Nobles, 30. He’s not in custody yet, but his bond is set at $1 million.

The shooting he’s suspected of being involved in occurred Sept. 16 in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. Police say Iyanna Dukes, 20, was found unresponsive on the ground when officers arrived. She appeared to be shot.

First responders tried to save her life, but she died at the scene, police say. Her cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators found out a man was seen running away from the scene right after the shooting. APD previously said detectives believed Dukes and Nobles knew each other.

APD asks anyone with details or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.