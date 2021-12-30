Austin police search for drivers in deadly hit-and-run crashes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for two drivers in separate deadly hit-and-run crashes.

APD said the first crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 5300 block of N. Interstate 35 frontage road. An unidentified woman was hit in the crash. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of a 2019 to 2022 dark gray Nissan Altima left the scene heading northbound on I-35.

Police said the car will have significant damage to the front and undercarriage.

The second crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 13500 block of N. I-35 northbound. Police said Uriel Veloz was hit and killed. The driver of a 2013 to 2015 Nissan Pathfinder left the scene, heading northbound on I-35.

Police said the car would have significant damage to the front and undercarriage, including the radiator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

APD said this was the city’s 109th and 110th fatal traffic crash of the year.