Austin police search for 89-year-old man with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been activated for an 89-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Wednesday morning in Schertz.

Ronald Boulden was seen traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in a red 2020 Honda CR-V with Texas License Plate NRM3769 in Schertz at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said.

Boulden is described by police as 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive green shirt, beige slacks and black dress shoes, APD said.

Police believe Boulden’s disappearance is a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact APD at (512) 974-5250.