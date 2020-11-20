Austin police search for 3 suspects in east Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

Police say the two men and a woman drove to a convenience store in the 800 block of Vargas Road, which is southeast of where Montopolis Drive and U.S. Highway 103 meet. The driver, police say, “got into a disturbance” with someone there around 9 p.m.

They left, but then returned and shot at that person, police say.

Location of convenience store on Vargas (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Austin police shared these descriptions of the suspects, as well as a photo of one of them and a picture of their car, which appears to be a dark-gray compact.

Suspect #1:

Hispanic Man

Early 20s

Thin build

Last seen wearing a blue polo t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes

Curly hair and light mustache

Suspect #2:

Hispanic Woman

Early 20s

She was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle

Last seen wearing a yellow tank top and blue jeans

Long Dark Hair

Suspect #3 Described as:

Hispanic Male

Early 20s

Heavyset build

Last seen wearing ablue Nike shirt with print “GO YARD” on the front

Short Black hair

A suspect in a drive-by shooting on Vargas Road Nov. 18, 2020 (Austin Police Photo)

Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App or APD’s app (on iPhone and Android).