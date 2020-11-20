Austin police search for 3 suspects in east Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday.
Police say the two men and a woman drove to a convenience store in the 800 block of Vargas Road, which is southeast of where Montopolis Drive and U.S. Highway 103 meet. The driver, police say, “got into a disturbance” with someone there around 9 p.m.
They left, but then returned and shot at that person, police say.
Austin police shared these descriptions of the suspects, as well as a photo of one of them and a picture of their car, which appears to be a dark-gray compact.
Suspect #1:
- Hispanic Man
- Early 20s
- Thin build
- Last seen wearing a blue polo t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes
- Curly hair and light mustache
Suspect #2:
- Hispanic Woman
- Early 20s
- She was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle
- Last seen wearing a yellow tank top and blue jeans
- Long Dark Hair
Suspect #3 Described as:
- Hispanic Male
- Early 20s
- Heavyset build
- Last seen wearing ablue Nike shirt with print “GO YARD” on the front
- Short Black hair
Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App or APD’s app (on iPhone and Android).