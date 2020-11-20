Austin police search for 3 suspects in east Austin drive-by shooting

The suspects' car in a drive-by shooting on Vargas Road Nov. 18, 2020 (Austin Police Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

Police say the two men and a woman drove to a convenience store in the 800 block of Vargas Road, which is southeast of where Montopolis Drive and U.S. Highway 103 meet. The driver, police say, “got into a disturbance” with someone there around 9 p.m.

They left, but then returned and shot at that person, police say.

  • Location of convenience store on Vargas (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
Austin police shared these descriptions of the suspects, as well as a photo of one of them and a picture of their car, which appears to be a dark-gray compact.

Suspect #1:

  • Hispanic Man
  • Early 20s
  • Thin build
  • Last seen wearing a blue polo t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes
  • Curly hair and light mustache  

Suspect #2:

  • Hispanic Woman
  • Early 20s
  • She was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle
  • Last seen wearing a yellow tank top and blue jeans
  • Long Dark Hair  

Suspect #3 Described as:

  • Hispanic Male
  • Early 20s
  • Heavyset build
  • Last seen wearing ablue Nike shirt with print “GO YARD” on the front
  • Short Black hair  
A suspect in a drive-by shooting on Vargas Road Nov. 18, 2020 (Austin Police Photo)
A suspect in a drive-by shooting on Vargas Road Nov. 18, 2020 (Austin Police Photo)

Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App or APD’s app (on iPhone and Android).

