Austin Police says some cadets have resigned — here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department told KXAN Tuesday night some cadets in its training academy have resigned.

A spokesperson with APD explained while parts of the academy can be done virtually, they’re at a point in the course that requires “in-person and hands-on tactical application.” So, if a cadet can’t make up missed classes due to any injury or illness, they won’t be able to complete the academy.

“Our Academy staff make every effort to work with cadets who have missed class due to injury or illness. Due to the academy’s training structure, it is not always possible to provide additional time necessary for the cadets to complete the requirements needed to graduate,” an APD spokesperson said.

This comes after the Austin Police Association said two cadets resigned and others were being asked to resign after they tested positive for COVID-19. However, APD couldn’t confirm if the cadets had COVID-19 or not.

APD says it is aware of the current staffing challenges the department faces, and it’s striving to retain and graduate as many cadets as possible. When cadets resign, they are still eligible to attend the next academy class.