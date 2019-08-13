Austin Police say separate assaults on trails have similar suspect descriptions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say they aren’t ruling anything out as they investigate two separate attacks on jogging trails in different parts of the city.

“The suspect description is very similar, so we can’t confirm an affirmative link at this time between the two assaults. However, we’re not ruling out any options,” Officer Destiny Silva said Monday.

On July 4, APD said they needed help tracking down a suspect who attacked a woman from behind. According to police, the victim was walking on a trail at Roy G. Guerrero Park in east Austin.

On August 10, police responded to the 4600 block of Monterey Oaks Boulevard near the Archstone Greenbelt in southwest Austin. The victim told police she was alone on the trail when she was attacked from behind.

In both cases, the women were able to fight off their attackers. They described the suspect as:

A black man in his late 20’s

Dark skinned

Medium build

About 5’8″

In the Guerrero Park case, police said the suspect was “wearing [a] blue t-shirt with line of white near the collar, dark cargo shorts, black, round corded headphones covering ears, dark socks and dark tennis shoes.”

In the Archstone Greenbelt case, APD said the suspect was last seen wearing sweat pants and a grey or black shirt. The victim also said her attacker had a Nigerian accent.

“Detectives are actively working this case. They’re in the process of canvassing the area to collect all possible evidence, and they are conducting follow up interviews as needed,” Silva said about the Aug. 10 attack.

In the meantime, she said she’s urging all runners to be extra careful, even during daytime.