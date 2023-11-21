Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed after breaking into someone’s northwest Austin home.

Police say Ricardo Cortez, 55, broke into a home in the 10500 block of Foundation Road, just off FM 620, south of Anderson Mill Road. It happened around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The preliminary investigation revealed Cortez broke into the bedroom, where the resident shot and killed him in self defense, according to police. The resident then immediately called 911.

Cortez died “a short time later,” according to police.

The incident is being investigated as the city’s 56th homicide of the year, the same number as this time last year, but down from 72 in 2021.