AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Public Safety Commission asked the Austin Police Department questions about protocols and procedures surrounding the department’s communication with families after officer-involved shootings.

Assistant Chief James Mason said the department gets members of the Victims Services Department to family members of those hurt or killed by police officers as soon as possible.

The goal of these representatives is to “respond to crime victim’s psychological and emotional needs,” according to the website. During Monday’s meeting, the department explained such services are also provided to family members of officer-involved shootings.

APD said the Victim Services Department speaks directly with one point of contact for the family members to streamline communication throughout the investigatory process. Interim Chief Robin Henderson said it’s difficult to have specific protocol regarding how and when victim services personnel respond because these situations are often fluid.

Victim Services Manager Kachina Clark said APD is now working on tightening up protocol so there’s a clearer and more immediate roadmap when it comes to dispatching victim service coordinators to scenes they need to be at.

