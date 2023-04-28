AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department detained four people after a SWAT call on South Lamar Boulevard that involved the theft of several high-powered military firearms and rounds of ammunition.

APD said a call came in at 12:21 p.m. from someone who said their unit in a storage shed was burglarized. The caller told police several high-powered military firearms were stolen along with several round of high-powered ammunition.

The weapons were tracked to 615 S. Lamar Blvd., where officers and the SWAT team were dispatched. APD said SWAT was activated based on the initial information provided and the style of weapons stolen.

After searching area, SWAT located and detained four individuals matching the descriptions given by the person who called 911. APD said the person of interest is in custody and could be facing a charge of burglary of a non-residence.

APD said officers located the individuals in a heavily-wooded area just east of a McDonald’s in the area. APD is searching the area to try to recover the stolen weapons.

Police do not have details on how the person was able to track the stolen weapons or where the weapons were stolen from.