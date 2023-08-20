AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT unit responded to a shots fired call in north Austin Sunday afternoon.

Police said in a social media post the incident is reported at 212 W. Lola Drive, located near Georgian Drive and West Powell Lane.

An APD public information officer (PIO) told KXAN that a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in a neighboring apartment. The APD officers who first arrived on scene saw bullet holes, the PIO said. Changing the call to a welfare check, those officers entered the apartment.

Inside, they found empty bullet casings.

SWAT was then called to the scene to clear the apartment, the PIO said. APD’s bomb squad was also on scene and used their robot in conjunction with SWAT.

However, no one was located inside the apartment, the PIO said. No one was injured in the incident and no one was taken into custody.

According to the PIO, APD detectives are now on scene investigating further. The PIO also said that gang activity has been previously reported at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.