AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police and the University of Texas Police responded to an incident at the intersection of 15th and Red River Streets, relating to a shooting that happened on East 7th Street.

There was a heavy police presence around 10 p.m. UTPD tweeted that they and the Austin Police Department are investigating.

APD tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that they’re responding to a shooting involving multiple individuals. The incident started in the 2600 block of E. 7th St.

They said one of the people involved left the scene and was located across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River.

There is still a large police presence as of 10:30 p.m. as officers were detaining a person who was reported to be armed, APD tweeted.

Austin Police responding to incident at 15th and Red River (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

UT Police responding to incident at 15th and Red River Aug. 25

All involved parties are now in custody, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

KXAN will provide updates as more information becomes available.