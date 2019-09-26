Austin police need help identifying man who robbed W. 6th Street bank wearing a surgical mask

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, Austin police responded to the scene of a bank robbery at the BBVA Compass bank located at 321 W. 6th Street.

According to Austin Police Department, the call of a robbery came in around 2:38 p.m., while the robbery took place only one minute earlier.

In a briefing Thursday afternoon, Sergeant David Daniels explained that a person entered the bank, said he had a weapon and requested cash. While no weapon was seen, he was given an undisclosed amount of money and took off from the bank.

According to police, he ran southbound on Guadalupe. Units are currently canvassing the area.

The suspect is described as a 5′ 9″ white man. During the robbery, he was seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt — in addition to a surgical mask. Due to the mask, police say no approximate age can be given.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.

This is the 12th bank robbery of 2019.