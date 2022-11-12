AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man who it said stabbed a Bastrop County deputy at the H-E-B on East Riverside Drive in Austin.

APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Police said the suspect, identified as Jaime Canales, 40, was arrested.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took two people to local trauma centers. One adult was transported with serious injuries. Another adult was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was a Bastrop County deputy, who had arrived at the store for his regular shift.

According to APD, Canales shoplifted throughout the store before the stabbing, and as he was trying to leave, he was stopped by store employees. Canales returned the items and requested law enforcement, and the Bastrop County deputy approached to help with the investigation.

Police said after a brief interaction, Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy was taken to a hospital where he went through surgery and is now recovering. The deputy is also a former APD officer.

APD arrested Canales, who police said admitted to stabbing the deputy. He is in the Travis County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond and is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Canales has a history of shoplifting, robbery and assault, including attacking and threatening his mother, according to APD. In a previous shoplifting case, he physically attacked a victim and threatened to kill her. That same case was dropped from a felony offense to a misdemeanor by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said the case APD is referencing was disposed of in December 2016 by previous administration at the DA’s office.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers app.