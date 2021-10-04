Austin police respond to report of suspicious package near Ascension Seton

Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin. (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the call came in just after 5 p.m. for 1201 West 38th Street.

Several officers are on scene now, and the Explosive Ordnance unit has been called, which is protocol for a suspicious package call, APD says.

