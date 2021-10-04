Austin police respond to report of suspicious package near Ascension Seton

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspicious package Ascension Seton 10-4-21

Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin. (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the call came in just after 5 p.m. for 1201 West 38th Street.

Several officers are on scene now, and the Explosive Ordnance unit has been called, which is protocol for a suspicious package call, APD says.

KXAN has reached out to Ascension Seton for more details. We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

  • Suspicious package Ascension Seton 10-4-21
    Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin. (Andrew Choat/KXAN)
  • Suspicious package Ascension Seton 10-4-21
    Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin. (Andrew Choat/KXAN)
  • Suspicious package Ascension Seton 10-4-21
    Austin police are responding to a report of a suspicious package Monday evening near Ascension Seton off 38th Street in central Austin. (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss