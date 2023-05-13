AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released another surveillance video of suspects officers believe are connected to a deadly stabbing that happened in downtown Austin last fall.

It happened near East Sixth Street and Brazos Street on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 2:34 a.m.

At 2:30 a.m., the man, later identified by police as D’Andre Isaiah Day, 27, flagged down an officer in the entertainment district and asked for medical help. The officer saw Day was “bleeding profusely” from the stomach area.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported Day to the hospital where he died.

An investigation found Day and a friend were in a fight with three other unknown men. One of the three men stabbed Day, according to APD. Officers believe this was an isolated incident and a random meeting.

APD is still searching for the suspects involved.

The department days after the incident released surveillance video of the meeting between Day’s group and the three men on YouTube. Day can be seen wearing a white shirt in the video, police said.

APD pointed out the suspects officers are looking for in the screencap below. Police also released photos of the suspects’ vehicle, which appears to be an older model Honda Accord.

Suspects wanted in a stabbing death which occurred Sept. 4, 2022 at Sixth and Brazos Streets. (APD Photo)

The vehicle of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing that took place at Sixth and Sabine Streets on Sept. 4, 2022. (APD Photo)

APD has since released another video and is still looking for the suspects.

Two people can be seen running across a street in the new video APD released. Police want to know if anyone recognizes the people, shown in a screenshot below.

Suspects wanted in a stabbing death that occurred Sept. 4, 2022 at Sixth and Brazos Streets. (APD Photo)

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.