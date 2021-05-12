Austin police recruiting for June cadet class, deadline to submit applications is Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin Police Department’s “reimagined” cadet class set to start June 7, the department is searching for applicants to join before Friday.

Austin City Council approved moving forward with the cadet classes last week, requiring it to include expanded curriculum on community engagement, anti-racism training as well as input on the courses from the community.

This was part of an effort to “reimagine public safety” in the wake of mass protests that occurred last year in response to the murder of George Floyd and police brutality.

Applications for the 144th cadet class close on Friday. You can apply online here.

After submitting an application, you’ll need to choose one testing session on one of these dates:

Thursday, May 13

Friday, May 14

Saturday, May 15

Sunday, May 16

APD said enrollment sessions will include a physical fitness test and written exam, according to APD. Each session will start at 7 a.m. at the Recruiting Office at 1520 Rutherford Lane, Building 3 in Austin.

For more information, you can call APD Recruiting at (512) 974-4211.