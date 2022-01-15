Austin police adding patrols to Jewish centers in response to Colleyville hostage situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says they’re doing extra patrols at local Jewish centers and facilities in response to a hostage situation at a Dallas-Fort Worth area synagogue on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shalom Austin — a local organization — is asking people to be diligent and says they’ve been in touch with local law enforcement.

“This incident appears to be local and isolated,” said a Facebook post from Shalom Austin of the situation in Colleyville, “however, we continue to monitor this ongoing situation for any possible impact it may have on our local community.

The Colleyville Police Department said in a release that FBI crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect.

The Dallas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they are assisting the Dallas Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Colleyville Police Department on scene. The local police department first tweeted about the SWAT situation this afternoon.

