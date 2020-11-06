Austin Police Oversight director criticizes APD for ‘staunch resistance to change’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a letter to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley Friday, Farah Muscadin, who serves as director of Austin’s Office of Police Oversight, formally expressed objection to Austin Police Department policy changes while also criticizing the department for not working with her office on reforms.

Muscadin spoke with KXAN Thursday, explaining that in light of complaints about officer rudeness or bias as being among the top complaints her office receives, OPO sent APD a list on Sept. 15 of recommended changes to officer conduct policies based on national best practices. She told KXAN she was disappointed to learn the department had changed the conduct policies on October 22 but left out key components of her office’s recommendations.

In the letter sent to Manley on Friday, Muscadin wrote a formal objection to the department’s changes and asked APD to work with her office to better incorporate the recommendations. Muscadin also described APD as showing “demonstrated reluctance to change.”

Often, letters and memos between Austin city leaders are very formal and may only obliquely hint at disappointment, if at all. Muscadin’s letter does not attempt to mask her frustration, she writes that she was not surprised by “relative ineffectiveness in practice both as a deterrent and a remedy.”

“If APD had questions about any of OPO’s recommendations, OPO would have been more than

willing to engage in a meaningful discussion,” Muscadin wrote in the letter to Manley. “Instead, APD received OPO’s recommendations and a month later sent OPO the amended policy language on a form bearing your signature. APD’s determined refusal to align with best practices speaks to the superficial attitude with which the Department approaches OPO recommendations, as well as its staunch resistance to change.”

The concerns from the Office of Police oversight

Muscadin wrote in her letter of allegations of officer rudeness, lack of professionalism, bias, and use of derogatory or profane language, “a look through the complaints and discipline documents on OPO’s website reveals that these are pervasive issues within all levels of APD, and that community members have not been the only ones at the receiving end of this kind of misconduct.”

In her interview with KXAN on Thursday, Muscadin made clear that her office believes it is important to clarify the rules for officer conduct, not only to improve officer interactions with the public but also officer interactions with their coworkers.

In the letter Friday, Muscadin cites the Department’s preexisting Impartial Attitude/ Courtesy and Personal Conduct policies, describing them as having “relative ineffectiveness in practice both as a deterrent and a remedy.” She writes that her office has provided APD with recommendations on how to improve those policies, including an 18-page policy briefing on national best practices, but the drafted changes the department has sent back to her office have “consistently watered down the language and associated discipline to the point that both the meaning and the intent are lost.”

KXAN will be updating this developing story.