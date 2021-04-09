Austin police officer, suspect injured after shooting early Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting early Friday involving a police officer in northeast Austin.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Friday at the East Highway 290 Westbound Service Road between Cameron Road and Interstate 35.



According to Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, it began when someone called 911, saying someone in another car was shooting at them. Minutes later, officers found the 911 caller, who had not been shot. Officers then found the vehicle of the person they believed fired the shots.

Police say officers got behind the vehicle, turned on their lights and stopped the vehicle. As they exited their vehicle, the person in the car began shooting at them. Two officers returned fire.

One officer and the suspect both suffered gunshot wounds.

As of last update, they are both undergoing surgery at a local hospital. The officer is expected to survive.

Body cameras that the officers wore, as well as from the patrol unit, recorded the shooting.



“Having watched all that video, it’s chilling, and we are lucky right now that we don’t have more people that are injured, particularly our officers, who in the face of this danger displayed bravery,” Chacon said.



Concern about gun violence has grown in the last few weeks.

“I think this is emblematic of issues I have been talking about the last several days about gun violence, why we are working on an initiative I will be rolling out in the next week,” Chacon added.

Both officers will be on leave pending the investigation into the shooting.