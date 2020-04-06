Austin police officers will be provided face masks while on-duty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers will receive a limited number of surgical masks to keep up with the CDC’s latest recommendations of wearing masks while out in public settings, according to a message from APD Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley posted a message to his officers on YouTube Saturday emphasizing the importance of safety while on-duty during the coronavirus pandemic. Manley says two APD officers continue to recover after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wearing masks will be mandatory for all APD officers, but officers will be asked to take great care of those masks because there is a limited supply.

In the video, Manley says each officer will receive an estimated 10-day supply of surgical masks, but will be asked to reuse those masks to conserve resources. Manley says the department is “working diligently to get more in (officer’s) hands.”

The APD police chief also reiterated that officers must exercise caution while out in the public — the department’s mask supply isn’t the N95 caliber mask.

The city is working to get additional cloth masks to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among officers, according to Manley.