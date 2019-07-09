Austin police officer’s use of deadly force in June 2018 case justified, says Travis County DA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer involved in the shooting of a 20-year-old woman in June 2018 was justified, according to the Travis County District Attorney, Margaret Moore.

The DA’s office conducted an investigation into the officer’s use of force and announced Tuesday that it was justified under applicable Texas law governing when an officer may use deadly force. Moore says she will not present the case to a grand jury, according to a news release.

On June 7, 2018, Austin police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed by an officer after she walked towards him with a knife in a southeast Austin home.

Officers were initially responding to a welfare check call on South Glenn Street just west of the Austin airport. A caller had reported she and two other women had been assaulted by the suspect and they had bite and scratch wounds.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in previous statements that officers entered the home and walked toward the kitchen while calling the suspect by name. The whole encounter was captured on their body cameras and when the suspect came around the corner, the officers were heard yelling “Drop the knife!”

“Immediately you can see them backing up on their body cameras, giving the command to drop the knife,” Manley told KXAN previously. “She continues to walk in their direction and at that point, one officer fired his weapon and the suspect at that point does go down on the ground.”

Police tried to perform life-saving measures, but she died at the scene.

You can read a full discussion of the investigation and legal analysis forming the basis of the delicination letter on the DA’s Civil Rights Unit webpage.