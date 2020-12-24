Austin police officers to start getting COVID-19 vaccines in January

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are scheduled to start getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-January, according to Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday.

He said those who volunteer to get the shot will receive the Moderna vaccine. Officers will not be mandated to get it, but Casaday said he encourages it.

Right now across Texas, most areas are in Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which includes frontline workers, healthcare workers and long-term care facilities.

Some first responders in Austin started receiving the vaccine over the weekend, including Austin-Travis County EMS medics and firefighters. They were some of the first in the state.

Ernesto Rodriguez, Chief of Austin-Travis County EMS, said the opportunity to get the shot came earlier than expected.

Phase 1B is next and will include those 65 and older and people with certain medical conditions.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services told vaccine providers to focus on Phase 1A, but when they have the opportunity and supply to vaccinate other priority populations, to go ahead and do it.