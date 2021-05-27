Austin police officers surprise teenager with new camera

Officers Chasity Salazar and Alexandra Parker with Chloe Gomez, who received the camera. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A couple Austin police officers surprised a 19-year-old girl with a brand new camera Thursday.

Last Thursday, Officers Chasity Salazar and Alexandra Parker responded to a welfare check call near the Hike and Bike Trail downtown. They met Chloe Gomez, who was having a pretty bad day.

As they spoke to her, they learned she loved photography and was sad about having to give back her yearbook class’ equipment when she graduated high school.

When the officers left the call, they knew they had to help Gomez.

“We both looked at each other and said, ‘We need to figure out how to get her a camera,’ and we knew the price was going to be between $600 and $900, which is steeper than what we are usually able to contribute,” said Officer Parker.

So the officers enlisted help from several Austin Police Department organizations.

They were able to raise $1,500 for a new camera.

Thursday, they took Gomez to pick one out at Precision Camera and Video in north Austin.