Austin police officers surprise families with AC units as summer temperatures rise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures are rising across the state of Texas and many people wont be able to escape the heat, but the Austin Police Department is stepping up to help.

“Being raised here in Austin the summers are very hot and then some of these homes don’t have very good insulation, they are very old,” said senior officer Bino Cadenas with the Austin Police Department.

On Wednesday, officer Cadenas and officer Armando Perez spent the day delivering air conditioning units to two homes in Austin.

“They have two window units and then one broke, so now the whole family is left with one window unit, ” said Cadenas, carrying a unit to one of the homes. “We’ve got this brand new air conditioning unit that is going to provide much-needed relief.”

Austin Cops for Charities has been delivering fans for the past three years.

“It is going to be more than 100 degrees this weekend and nobody should be suffering in Austin,” said Cadenas.

Cadenas says they have donated more than 100 AC units over the past three years. This year, they will have a company help install the units for the families.