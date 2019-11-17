Austin Police officers honored for heroism while in the line of duty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department honored several officers with awards on Saturday at their 2019 Stars of Distinction Gala.

“It’s important to recognize these great deeds,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Among the 162 people receiving awards at the annual event was Officer Corey Turi, who arrived before Austin Travis County EMS medics, and is credited with taking over performing CPR on Jessica Nelms for her fiance last November when she went into cardiac arrest.

“In a situation like what happened that night, your training and instincts take over,” Officer Turi said. “The thought takes place afterward.”

Because he was able to perform CPR as fast as he did, Nelms credits him with saving her life. “I feel as if I wouldn’t be here today if not for his speedy arrival, his CPR knowledge and training and his cooperation with AFD,” she said.

“It’s something that hadn’t really sunk in until a couple of days later and it’s a surreal experience, there’s nothing like it,” Turi explained.

Officer Turi was honored with a life-saving medal on Saturday.

2019 Stars of Distinction Awards Gala. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

“The men and women of APD come to work every single day and do their job because that’s what they signed up to do. They have a heart to serve, they want to give back, but when they go that extra mile, when they go over and above, when they either suffer harm in the line of duty or put themselves at risk serving this community, it’s appropriate that we recognize that and especially do it the way we do it tonight.” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley

Turi was just one example of the many receiving awards, but many others were also honored for their service.

“They’re the first person you call when you need help and I feel that it takes a very special person to put themselves in that position and to serve the public the way that they do,”