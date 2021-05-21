Austin police officer shortage forces downsizing at 14 APD departments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced internal moves Friday to shore up its patrol units amid an officer shortage due to retirements, resignations and the lack of new cadet classes.
In an internal memo from interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon to the department that KXAN obtained, Chacon outlined 82 officer positions from 14 departments that will move to cover patrols over the summer. These moves will take place on June 1 and Aug. 1 as outlined below.
“Patrol remains the ‘backbone’ of the department and performs the most essential work of the department — answering 911 calls,” Chacon said in the email to staff.
The department that will be impacted the most is the Motors Unit, which will be downsized on June 1 and completely suspended on Aug. 1. KXAN first reported on those changes Thursday.
“As a law enforcement agency, we are faced with making many difficult decisions as we work to maintain appropriate staffing levels within patrol and ensure a prompt response to emergency calls for service,” Chacon said in the email. “Our core function is to answer the call whenever it arises, and as the peacekeepers of this community, we will remain committed to serving while we navigate changes across our Department.”
Changes to APD patrols on June 1
Effective June 1, 33 officers from specialized units will be temporarily returning to patrol.
|Department
|Status
|Officer reallocations
|DWI
|Suspended
|-Officers will be assigned to patrol shifts throughout the city to help with priority calls
-When time allows, will continue DWI enforcement
|Motors
|Downsized
|-Reduced by 19 officers
|Auto Theft
|Downsized
|-Duties performed by 4 officers will be reassigned to Auto Theft detective
Changes to APD patrols on Aug. 1
Effective Aug. 1, another 49 officers from specialized units will be temporarily returning to patrol.
|Department
|Status
|Officer reallocations
|Detectives
|Downsized
|-32 detectives assigned to patrol
-Current detectives will not be moved to patrol, only newly-promoted Cpl./Det. will be part of the “Promote in Place Plan”
-Currently 19 employees who have been promoted/assigned to patrol
-More to be added as more promotions occur
|ARIC/Strategic Intel
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 1 officer
|Commercial Vehicle Enforcement
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 3 officers
|Continuing Education
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 1 officer
|Explorers/PAL
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 5 officers
-Sergeant and newly-assigned Cpl. will continue PAL, Explorer Programs
|Lake Patrol
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 2 officers
|Met Tac
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 16 officers
|Motors
|Suspended
|-All motors unit suspended, assigned to patrols
-Traffic enforcement will be every officer’s duty
|Recruiting
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 2 officers
|SOAR
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 2 officers
-Duties will go to detectives/overtime initiatives
|Special Events/EMU
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 1 officer
|Crisis Intervention
|Downsized
|-Downsized by 2 officers
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.