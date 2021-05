AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer is OK after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Police say the collision happened at the corner of 15th and Lavaca streets just after 12:30 a.m.

The officer was not hurt, but the patrol SUV had significant damage to the front end. The other car involved in the crash had significant damage to the driver’s side of the car and that driver had minor injuries.

APD did not say what caused the crash.