Austin police officer involved in fatal shooting withdraws motion asking for video not to be released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The attorneys for an Austin police officer involved in a deadly shooting last month have withdrawn a motion to prevent footage of the incident being released.

Officer Christopher Taylor’s lawyers previously said he is the subject of a criminal investigation into the death of 42-year-old Michael Ramos.

Ramos was killed on April 24 after officers fired shots at his car while responding to a drug-related 911 call.

In a statement released Wednesday, Taylor’s attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell said they were withdrawing the motion “to prohibit public release of the footage.”

“Having now viewed video from two police cameras that captured the incident, we have

withdrawn our motion to prohibit public release of the footage,” the statement reads.

“Nevertheless, we continue to disagree with Chief Manley’s decision to release anything while the investigation is ongoing and before a grand jury has had an opportunity to review the facts in their entirety.”

The attorneys described APD Chief Brian Manley’s earlier release of footage as “premature and selective,” adding that releasing them without full context “is not transparency.”

“It is the release of one or two items of evidence while continuing to keep volumes of other evidence hidden from public view,” Ervin and O’Connell said.

“This selective approach does nothing to promote public confidence in the ongoing investigation.”

In the statement, they said they remain confident that Taylor’s actions were “appropriate, lawful and consistent with his training.”

At the time of the shooting, Chief Manley said Taylor fired as Ramos tried to drive away following a standoff with multiple police units in a South Pleasant Valley parking lot.