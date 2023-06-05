AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department officer who was indicted last year in connection with May 2020 racial justice protests has been indicted on a second charge, according to court documents and a release from the officer’s defense attorneys. In addition, the identity of another officer who was indicted last week was obtained by KXAN through court documents.

Jeffrey Teng was one of 19 officers indicted last year over claims of excessive force during protests in downtown Austin in 2020. He now faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Teng was originally indicted in February 2022 on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant and placed on administrative leave.

Last week, the Austin Police Association announced five more indictments against Austin Police Department officers. Three of the officers already faced indictment, and two new officers were indicted, according to APA.

One of the two newly-indicted officers is Joseph Peche, according to court documents obtained by KXAN. Peche faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Peche’s bond was set at $5,000. KXAN has reached out to his attorneys and will update this story when we receive a response.

Teng’s attorneys claimed in the release that they received an email from Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza “at noon on Memorial Day advising Officer Teng would be facing another grand jury in less than 24 hours.”

“We were given only eight hours to submit any materials we wanted the grand jury to consider and decide whether Officer Teng would testify,” the release from Teng’s attorneys said. “We believe this grand jury presentation was scheduled far in advance of the notice we received and that this last-minute notice was intentional. Despite the short timeline, we still managed to secure a second court order forcing the D.A.’s Office, over its objection, to record the entirety of the grand jury proceedings against Officer Teng.”

It’s unclear if the 24-hour window mentioned by Teng’s attorneys is typical. The DA’s office didn’t respond to questions when reached by KXAN.

Teng was taken into custody Friday and released on a $5,000 personal bond.