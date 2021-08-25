Austin police officer dies of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senior Officer Randolph “Randy” Boyd has died of COVID-19 after battling the virus for the past several days, said the Austin Police Association.

“Our sincere condolences to the Boyd family, his friends, and working colleagues,” said a Facebook post written by the association’s President Ken Casaday. “His service to our department and community will be forever be remembered.”

Since December 2020, APD has offered officers vaccinations against the virus, although the Austin Police Association said in April that only about 49% of officers were vaccinated. That number didn’t include officers who may have been vaccinated elsewhere, however.

COVID-19 vaccines are not required for officers with the Austin Police Department.

APD did not provide information about how many officers are currently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Austin Cops for Charities will be starting a fundraising campaign on behalf of Boyd’s family, according to Casaday’s post, and they’ll be teaming up with Peer Support to help as well.