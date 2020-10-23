Austin police not releasing video of August officer-involved shooting to public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced Friday it will not be releasing video of an August officer-involved shooting per a federal judge’s order.

On Aug. 25, Deonte Rogers, 31, allegedly fled Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members and APD officers as they were trying to arrest him at an apartment complex on Manor Road. Rogers is accused of firing at officers during the foot chase, and APD reported two officers returned gunfire.

Rogers was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 12.

Photo from previous arrest of Deonte Rogers (Austin Police Department Photo)

On Oct. 21, APD said the federal judge assigned to the case issued a protective order stopping the release of case information until Rogers’ criminal prosecution is finished.

Because of the order, the department said it will not be releasing the community briefing video related to the case.

APD’s policy is that video related to officer-involved shootings be released to the public within 60 days of the incident, to maintain transparency and accountability with the community.

According to the policy, the video releases shows actions leading up to the incident and the incident itself. This includes “body-worn camera video (BWC), digital in-car video (DMAV), or other video captured by the Department, and video captured by third parties that is in the Department’s possession.”

Relevant 911 calls, emergency center calls and dispatch recordings can also be used.

Rogers’ case is still an ongoing investigation, APD said.