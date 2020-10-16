Austin police need help finding two aggravated assault suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department would like the public to help officers find two aggravated assault suspects from an Oct. 2 incident on U.S Highway 290.
Police said the two suspects fired multiple times at a 2015 BMW i8 at 4:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of U.S. 290 and hit the driver. The driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The suspects were seen in a gray Honda Civic after the incident. They are described by APD as:
Suspect No. 1
- Black man
- Approximately 6 feet tall
- Thin build
- Tattoos on his back and right side of his neck
- His neck tattoo could be a “C” interlocking with other letters
- Goatee facial hair
- Last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and black stocking cap
Suspect No. 2
- Black woman
- Approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall
- Tattoo on her inner forearm
- Last seen wearing a white tank top, gold shorts white shoes and a black face covering
If anyone has seen the suspects or has information about the incident, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5245 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).