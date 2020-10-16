Austin police need help finding two aggravated assault suspects

Austin police are looking for these two people they believe are connected with an aggravated assault that happened Oct. 2. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department would like the public to help officers find two aggravated assault suspects from an Oct. 2 incident on U.S Highway 290.

Police said the two suspects fired multiple times at a 2015 BMW i8 at 4:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of U.S. 290 and hit the driver. The driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspects were seen in a gray Honda Civic after the incident. They are described by APD as:

Suspect No. 1

Black man

Approximately 6 feet tall

Thin build

Tattoos on his back and right side of his neck His neck tattoo could be a “C” interlocking with other letters

Goatee facial hair

Last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and black stocking cap

Suspect No. 2

Black woman

Approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall

Tattoo on her inner forearm

Last seen wearing a white tank top, gold shorts white shoes and a black face covering

If anyone has seen the suspects or has information about the incident, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5245 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).