Austin police need help finding two aggravated assault suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department would like the public to help officers find two aggravated assault suspects from an Oct. 2 incident on U.S Highway 290.

Police said the two suspects fired multiple times at a 2015 BMW i8 at 4:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of U.S. 290 and hit the driver. The driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspects were seen in a gray Honda Civic after the incident. They are described by APD as:

Suspect No. 1

  • Black man
  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Thin build
  • Tattoos on his back and right side of his neck
    • His neck tattoo could be a “C” interlocking with other letters
  • Goatee facial hair
  • Last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and black stocking cap

Suspect No. 2

  • Black woman
  • Approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall
  • Tattoo on her inner forearm
  • Last seen wearing a white tank top, gold shorts white shoes and a black face covering

If anyone has seen the suspects or has information about the incident, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5245 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

