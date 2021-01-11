Austin police need help finding missing 22-year-old with medical conditions

Austin

Letez Vernon Mayfield, Jr. (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a 22-year-old man with medical conditions last seen Thursday morning in south Austin.

A release from APD said Letez Vernon Mayfield, Jr. was last seen at 6725 Circle S. Road around 9 a.m. on Thursday. That’s in between Chaparral Road and East William Cannon Drive.

Mayfield is described as a black man around 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds, APD said. He was last seen wearing a thin black jacket (possibly a sweater), blue jeans, black plastic shoes and a backpack.

He is known to visit the area near the H-E-B at William Cannon and Interstate 35 and the Big Lots on William Cannon as well.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being because of his medical conditions. Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (512) 974-5250 or 911.

