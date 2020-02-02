Austin police need help finding elderly woman with medical condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help on Sunday finding a missing woman last seen in southeast Austin. APD said in a release that they are concerned for her safety because of her age and medical condition.

Julia Esparza Torres, 71, was last seen on foot in the area of Ben White and Woodward Street just east of I-35. That was around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Torres is described as:

  •  5’ 2″
  • 166 lbs.
  • Brown and gray hair
  • Black eyes

She is able to communicate in Spanish and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a red and yellow jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and black shoes. It was reported to police about her being missing on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 9-1-1.

