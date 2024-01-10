Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s previous coverage of the incident.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested 24-year-old Ashton Kaine Talley for his alleged involvement in a machete attack at Auditorium Shores in downtown Austin Tuesday.

Talley was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading arrest, APD officials said in a release Wednesday. Talley has since been booked into the Travis County Jail.

Police responded to Auditorium Shores just before 10 a.m. Tuesday following multiple calls reporting a machete attack in the 200 block of First Street. A victim was found at the scene with what appeared to be stab wounds and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police noted in the release the victim is in stable condition. Law enforcement sources told KXAN Tuesday the victim was a teenager and the attack was allegedly “unprovoked.”