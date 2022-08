AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.

Destiny Renea Montelongo was last seen Friday, July 29 near Airport and Springdale Boulevard, APD said.

She is described by police as a white woman with brown eyes, dyed red hair and numerous tattoos. She stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 145 lbs.

If you have any information about Montelongo’s location, you should call the APD Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.