Police say smashed jewelry cases mistaken for gunshots at Barton Creek Mall

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are stationed outside Barton Creek Mall after a report of a shooting inside. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said Barton Creek Mall has now been “cleared and is safe” after they evacuated the building Saturday night to investigate reports of a shooting and a robbery.

Police shared that anyone still inside the mall can now come out and exit safely.

The scene has been cleared and is safe. Anyone still inside can exit safely. – PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 19, 2021

Earlier, Austin-Travis County EMS said that multiple 911 callers reported “several people with guns and shots fired” near the food court. No patients have been reported at this time.

The Austin Police Department initially posted on Twitter that the mall is being evacuated as a “safety precaution” after reports of a possible shooting. However, police said there are no injuries reported. Officers are asking people to avoid the area if possible. Police also said they’re working a “developing incident” related to a report of a robbery at the mall.

Video shared with KXAN from Twisted Cork showed the chaotic moments when dozens of people started running quickly through the mall.

Outside the mall, Marco Chavez told KXAN that he did not hear any gunshots, but saw people running inside. He described what happened as “traumatizing” and “very scary.”

“I just ran inside a store, and they let us inside,” Chavez said. “We just stayed there, and we were in lockdown for a bit.”

Another witness, Luis Santana, said he and his mother sat down to eat dinner at the mall when they started seeing people sprinting through the building. He said they began running, too, after hearing a woman scream, “Run! There’s a shooter!”

Santana said they hid in the back of a mall store with employees who shepherded them to safety before police arrived to tell them to leave the building.

“It’s terrifying. I never expected to be in this. I’m speechless,” Santana said.

Previously, local first responders explained that they utilize the phrase “active attack” to get as many resources to a scene as possible in case they’re needed.

