AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released the results of its latest DWI Enforcement Initiative.

According to APD, officers made 141 DWI arrests from June 24 to July 11.

During that time, officers could obtain search warrants for blood samples from suspected impaired drivers who refused breath or blood tests.

This is in addition to APD’s yearlong No Refusal Initiative it begin in 2021.

APD is conducting the initiative every Thursday through Sunday night through September.

According to APD, there were more than 1,250 DWI-related arrests during the 2020 No Refusal program.