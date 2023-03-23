AUSTIN (KXAN) — To curb violent crimes in Austin, the police department launched a Violent Crimes Initiative, which ran concurrently with the South by Southwest Festival.

The operation, which was a collaboration with state and federal law enforcement agencies, was active from March 8 through March 18.

APD seized a total of 61 firearms and made 131 arrests. During this initiative, officers were able to seize the following narcotics:

3.5 Kg of cocaine/crack cocaine

26.6 Kg of methamphetamine

41.38 g of fentanyl/heroin

98 lbs. of marijuana

If you have information on individuals or groups of individuals who have illegal firearms, are committing acts of violence, or other crimes involving guns and drugs, please contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.