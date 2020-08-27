austin police looking for witnesses in garrett foster shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding witnesses who may have seen Austin protester Garrett Foster get shot.

Foster was shot during a protest on July 25 in downtown Austin in the 300 block of Congress Avenue. Lawyers for a man named Daniel Perry say he’s the one who shot Foster, but they said Perry did so in self-defense.

Police say they want to speak with a few specific drivers and passengers of cars who were in the area at the time, and also someone who was wearing a green hat.

APD says at the time of the shooting, two cars were stopped in the northbound lanes at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Fourth Street. Additionally, the person in the green hat was standing pretty close to the shooting in the southbound lanes in the 300 block of Congress Avenue, police say.

Police are asking these people to call the department’s Homicide Unit to give statements. You can reach them at (512) 974-TIPS. You can also make a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477

Below are the pictures APD provided of the possible cars and witnesses officers would like to speak with.