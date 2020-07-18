Austin police looking for missing 91-year-old woman with medical conditions

Austin police are searching for 91-year-old Francisca Chapa-Cervantes, who went missing Friday. (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman last seen Friday.

According to APD, Francisca “Francis” Chapa-Cervantes was last seen Friday around 12:30 p.m. at her apartment in the Western Trails Apartment complex.

The complex is located at 2422 Western Trails Boulevard near W. Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

She is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes, according to Austin police.

Her current clothing is unknown, but she still has a cast with a blue sling on her right arm. Her walking cane was also reported missing from her apartment.

Police said in addition to Chapa-Cervantes’ age, she also has mental and medical conditions, causing concern for her well being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.