Austin police looking for man who sexually assaulted 6-year-old inside Walmart

Austin Police will hold a media briefing on this incident at 10:30 a.m. KXAN will broadcast it live on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child at the Walmart in Southpark Meadows on Saturday and then took off. Police say the man “forcibly touched the child in a sexual manner.”

APD described the man as white and of average size. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, green patterned shirt, maroon pants, and green or gray Converse sneakers.

Police say the man entered the Walmart in Southpark Meadows at I-35 and Slaughter Lane on Saturday afternoon and wandered around for some time before approaching the 6-year-old. That’s when the sexual assault occurred. Police say the man then took off in an older, 1999 era Chevrolet Suburban that was blue or green in color.

Austin Police is looking for help from the community to identify this man.

They ask anyone with information to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.